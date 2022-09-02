The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Gap Down to $41.35

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $40.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 2,845 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

