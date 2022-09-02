The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.13. 112,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

