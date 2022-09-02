The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.89. 40,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

