The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $686.85

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 686.85 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 726 ($8.77). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 715.20 ($8.64), with a volume of 5,531,249 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 715 ($8.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,523.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 694.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.85.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

