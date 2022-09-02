The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,533,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,356,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.54% of Southern worth $5,041,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,882,000 after buying an additional 215,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $79.24 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

