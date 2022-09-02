The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $112.14. 271,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,928. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.