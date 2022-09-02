Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 293.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

