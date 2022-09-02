TheStreet Downgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to D+

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Fossil Group Price Performance
Fossil Group stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
