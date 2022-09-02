TheStreet Downgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to D+

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,776 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fossil Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,281 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,191 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

