Thisoption Price Down 42.4% This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $154,404.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.60 or 0.14195937 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015662 BTC.
Thisoption Coin Profile
Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io.
Buying and Selling Thisoption
Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.