Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $18,650.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,576.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.