Thunder Token Hits One Day Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008925 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00207402 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

