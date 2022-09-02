Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,728,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

