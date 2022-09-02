Tompkins Financial Corp Has $68,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

