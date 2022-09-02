Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $32,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $141.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

