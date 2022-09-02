Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $36,000 Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 34.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $8.24 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

