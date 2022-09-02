Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,342,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RYH opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $251.96 and a 12-month high of $322.92.
