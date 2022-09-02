Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +14% yr/yr to $4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 602,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

