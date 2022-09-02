Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.17 EPS.

Toro Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTC opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.