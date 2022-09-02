Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$85.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,833. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

