Traders Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,987 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 1,914 call options.

CommScope Trading Up 5.4 %

CommScope stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 116,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CommScope

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CommScope by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 420,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $10,826,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

