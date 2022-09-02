Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $88.49. 3,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

