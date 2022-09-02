Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 136,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

