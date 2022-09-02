TRAVA.FINANCE Market Cap Reaches $352,759.80 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $352,759.80 and $136,392.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,903,363 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
