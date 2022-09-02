Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.