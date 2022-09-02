Trigran Investments Inc. Has $26.07 Million Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,058 shares during the period. CalAmp comprises approximately 2.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 9.89% of CalAmp worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CalAmp

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,088.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CalAmp Stock Down 7.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,934. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

