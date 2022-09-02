Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 0.7 %

Trimble stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.