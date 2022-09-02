Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

