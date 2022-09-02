Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.02

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.02 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Income VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON TPVD remained flat at GBX 11.75 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.46. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.62).
About Triple Point Income VCT
