Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.02

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.02 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON TPVD remained flat at GBX 11.75 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.46. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.62).

Get Triple Point Income VCT alerts:

About Triple Point Income VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.