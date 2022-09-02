Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.53. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCFC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

