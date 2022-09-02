Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.53. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCFC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
