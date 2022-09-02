TriumphX Hits Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $272,631.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

