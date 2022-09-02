TROY (TROY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.30 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $36.30 million and $1.35 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

