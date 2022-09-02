Truist Financial Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

