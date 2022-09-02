Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $412,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Allstate were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

