TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,360. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in TTEC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

