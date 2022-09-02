Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
NASDAQ UI opened at $308.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $333.26.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
