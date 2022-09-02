UBS Group Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $333.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $296.00 to $333.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

