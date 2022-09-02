UBS Group Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $132.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

