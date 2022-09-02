UBS Group Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $8.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $118.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

