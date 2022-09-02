Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 271.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,620. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

