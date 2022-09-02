United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.70 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.