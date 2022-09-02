United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.70 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.28.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
