Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.89. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 247,563 shares traded.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

