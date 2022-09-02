USD Coin (USDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.87 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.81 billion and approximately $4.87 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,811,229,359 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.