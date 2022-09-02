USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.0199 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,999.41 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00582777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00265300 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013365 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

