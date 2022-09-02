USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.0199 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,999.41 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00582777 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00265300 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063166 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013365 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.