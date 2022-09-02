V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Purchases $414,400.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Carucci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get V.F. alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00.

V.F. Stock Down 0.1 %

VFC stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.