VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 378,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,796,992 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $28.19.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,456,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after purchasing an additional 603,986 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

