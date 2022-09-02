VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $66.80. 12,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,519. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

