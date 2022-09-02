Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. 3,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,722. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

