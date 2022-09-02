Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. 12,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

