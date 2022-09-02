Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 82,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $93.48. 20,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,936. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.