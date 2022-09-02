Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.

